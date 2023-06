A press release by Arizona State University (ASU) revealed employing ANDI, the world’s first indoor-outdoor breathing, sweating, and walking thermal manikin robot to study how our bodies respond to extreme heat.

Custom-built for ASU by the thermal measurement technology company Thermatrics, ANDI mimics the thermal functions of the human body and has 35 different surface areas, each equipped with temperature and heat flux sensors, and sweat pores.

“ANDI generates heat, shivers, walks and breathes,” said Konrad Rykaczewski, associate professor in the School for Engineering of Matter, Transport, and Energy.

“There’s a lot of great work out there for extreme heat, but there’s also a lot missing. We’re trying to develop a very good understanding (of how heat impacts the human body) so we can quantitatively design things to address it.”