Meet AutoGPT: The new kid on the AI block that's making the internet go crazy

After the release of GPT-4, the world was barely catching its breath, when a new craze seems to be catching up already. This time it is called AutoGPT, a tool that lets you build artificial intelligence (AI) agents that can complete tasks for you using GPT-4.

ChatGPT was already insane.



But AutoGPT is making the internet go crazy.



It's an autonomous AI agent that completes tasks for you.



Here's what you need to know: pic.twitter.com/4qq4oo60C0 — Paul.ai (@itsPaulAi) April 14, 2023

Even as some of the top names in the AI industry call for a pause on the release of future iterations of products, the journey to building them has already begun. It is unlikely that the next step in the AI race will be as revolutionary as ChatGPT. What it is likely to be are many small increments over existing technology and AutGPT is one such tool.

How does Auto-GPT work?

Created by Toran Bruce Richards, Auto-GPT is an open-source application and more of an experiment that could even be labeled as a tool to showcase GPT-4's capabilities. What the script manages to also do is string together tasks that one needs GPT-4 to perform and perform them in the intended sequence.

To do this, a user needs to first create an AI agent on the app, give it a description of its role, and then lay out five goals that it needs to fulfill. While doing this, one also needs to provide it an OpenAI API key along with a Google API key.

Once this is done, the tool can simply run tasks in an iterative manner which would include taking a GPT-4 output and putting it back into the AI model to make improvements to the results.