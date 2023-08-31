Meet CLARI, a tiny insect-like robot that can shape-shift

Inspired by the sheer tenacity and adaptability of insects, a team of engineers at the University of Colorado, Boulder (CU Boulder), has developed a ground-breaking miniature robot—CLARI (Compliant Legged Articulated Robotic Insect)—that can alter its form to maneuver through tight spaces. With its shape-shifting abilities, this little machine could revolutionize disaster response operations.

Portable and lightweight

Smaller than the palm of a human hand and lighter than a Ping Pong ball, CLARI can change its physique from a square to a narrow, elongated form, enabling it to squeeze through constricted areas. In a media release, Heiko Kabutz, a doctoral candidate at CU Boulder’s Paul M. Rady Department of Mechanical Engineering, emphasized, "CLARI's ability to passively adapt to its surroundings makes it an ideal candidate for roles we haven’t even thought of yet."