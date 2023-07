The French Navy has officially received what has been termed a "Frankensub" submarine. A conglomeration of the front and back of two formerly separate submarines, the new submarine is a marvel of engineering and very novel indeed. Overseen by Naval Group, the "new" jerry-rigged submarine, the SNA Perle, should remain in active service until around 2028.

But why was this strange engineering project undertaken in the first place? Before we get to that, here is a little history on the submarine(s) in question.

Frankenstein's monster ship

One of the two parts came from the ship of the same name as the new "merged" boat, the original SNA Perle. This submarine was a first-generation nuclear attack vessel of the French Navy. She was also the sixth and final vessel in the Rubis-class. Construction began on March 27, 1987, and the submarine was launched on September 22, 1990. It became operational on July 7, 1993.