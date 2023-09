With the rapid growth of the computing industry, engineers are making progress in developing semiconductors to tackle the demands of increasing computing power, decreasing chip sizes, and managing power in densely packed circuits.

Recently, a new project undertaken by engineers at the University of Pennsylvania developed a high-performing 2D semiconductor material – Indium selenide (InSe). This material can be grown to a full-size, industrial-scale wafer and integrated into a silicon chip.

The new invention aimed to devise a semiconductor material suitable for advanced computing chips.

Overcoming design challenges

Engineers constantly face one challenge in developing semiconductors: integrating silicon material. The fabric is too thick to meet the requirements of a well-functioning semiconductor as silicon’s properties are fundamentally limited to three dimensions [3D], according to a statement by the scientists.