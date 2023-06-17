Meet Kraken Robotics: The marine tech firm defending our oceans

This company may be named after a mythical monster but its goals are nothing but good. Kraken robotics is the world-leading innovator in Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) — a revolutionary underwater imaging technology that provides ultra-high-resolution imagery.

The firm hopes its tech will allow clients to explore, power and protect the planet at rates that are cost-efficient. It launched in 2012 and its introduction revolutionized the industry.

“Up until then, SAS was extremely costly, making it almost impossible for industry operators to own. With this in mind, Kraken set out to make a commercially viable SAS that offered the highest resolution sonar commercially available at the lowest cost per pixel,” explained Greg Reid, Kraken’s President and CEO, in a blog published by RBC Royal Bank.