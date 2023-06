When the word 'Morphobot' crosses your mind, it's no surprise if your thoughts immediately drift towards the captivating world of Transformers. After all, this iconic universe features a remarkable group of robotic beings capable of morphing into different forms, seamlessly transitioning between vehicles, objects, or even living creatures.

However, a real-life robot bearing the nickname 'Morphobot' (M4) has emerged in a new development published in the journal Nature Communications. According to its researchers, the robot can traverse diverse terrains on land and in the air by cleverly transforming its appendages between wheels, propellers, legs, and hands.

Drawing inspiration from animals like birds, meerkats, and seals, this remarkable robot exhibits an impressive array of movements. It can effortlessly fly, roll, crawl, crouch, balance, and even tumble, enabling it to adapt and navigate diverse environments.