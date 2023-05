“Hey there, great to meet you. I’m Pi, your personal AI.”

This is the message one is met with when you open Inflection AI’s chatbot, which is the latest addition to a stream of chatbots introduced by big tech companies over the last couple of months.

Called Pi, it’s a ChatGPT-like competitor designed to be a kind and supportive companion assistant.

“My goal is to be useful, friendly, and fun. Ask me for advice, for answers, or let’s talk about whatever’s on your mind.”

Pi stands for ‘personal intelligence’

Early user feedback suggests that it’s a slower version of ChatGPT. When given a prompt, the green cursor dwindles for a couple of seconds before it coughs up an answer. Unlike with other chatbots, it gives the impression of talking to a chatty friend.