Meet the Large Hadron Collider, the world's most powerful atom-smasher

Operated by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), the atom-smashing accelerator is capable of producing energetic collisions of high-energy particles like protons, breaking them apart into their constituent subatomic components that can then be detected and studied.

In this manner, the Higgs boson — the subatomic particle that demonstrated the existence of the Higgs field, which is responsible for giving mass to matter — was detected in 2012, and subsequent runs of the collider have revealed more about the nature of the subatomic world than any other scientific instrument has done before or since.

Given the somewhat opaque nature of the research conducted by CERN (it is highly advanced particle physics, after all), it's not surprising that many have expressed skepticism and even fear about the work being conducted at the Large Hadron Collider.

It is dangerous work at times, but the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) doesn't threaten humanity. Instead, it allows humanity to study some of the most vexing problems in physics in an unprecedented and relatively safe way.

How big is the Large Hadron Collider?

The Large Hadron Collider, seen as the white rings at the bottom left, is the world's largest particle collider, for now. CERN

The Large Hadron Collider, a multibillion-Euro project, was built between 1998 and 2008 and stretches for 17 miles (27 kilometers) and runs as deep as 574 feet (175 meters) below the surface.

Compared to other particle accelerators, there is nothing on the scale of the LHC. The second-largest particle collider in the world, the Tevatron, operated by Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Illinois, had a circumference of 3.9 miles (6.28 kilometers), or just under a fourth of the size of the LHC, and was shut down in 2011.

The LHC might not remain the largest collider in the world for too much longer, though. CERN is already planning for the next generation of colliders - the Future Circular Collider, which would be an astonishing 62 miles (100 km) in circumference, or wide enough to encircle the city of Geneva and much of its surrounding countryside.

What exactly does the Large Hadron Collider do?

The tunnel for the LHC stretches for 17 miles. CERN

The Large Hadron Collider works by lining miles-long and pipe-like "tracks" with superconducting magnets, which can bend, direct, and accelerate a beam of high-energy particles to nearly the speed of light.

The beams travel in opposite directions in separate beam pipes – two tubes kept at ultrahigh vacuum. The electromagnets are made from coils of electric cable that operate in a superconducting state, allowing them to conduct electricity without resistance or loss of energy. In order to achieve this, the magnets must be cooled to ‑271.3°C using liquid helium.