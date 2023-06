YouTuber "The Q," aka Engineer Sergii Gordieiev, is at it again with another interesting take on the concept of a bicycle. Gordielev has dedicated years to inventing innovative bicycle designs that challenge our perception of everyday objects. His skill and determination demonstrate that even the most ordinary items can be transformed into something extraordinary.

Famed for his square-wheeled bicycle, the world's smallest bike, and split, semi-circular wheeled bike, his new project is even crazier. Featuring elongated ellipse "wheels," his new project defies all logic at first glance.

Bicycle or tank-bike?

Effectively caterpillar-like tracks, the bike's propulsion system consists of wheel belts mounted at absurd angles to a conventional bicycle frame. Appropriately dubbed the "Wheel-less Bike," it is an interesting take on what it means to be a bicycle.