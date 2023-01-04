Meet Wehead: the latest technology for virtual meetings

Wehead can be controlled via a smartphone, laptop, or tablet. To do so, users can simply move their head, and the device will repeat the movements, allowing them to look around through the device's camera and observe the environment, turning to different people in a conference room to keep up a conversation.

Ilia Sedoshkin, the founder of Zero Distance, commented: “ Wehead is an advanced robotics state-of-the-art technology available for consumers. The device is for tech enthusiasts who want to touch and experience a part of the future technology we are working on today and support the development of our full-size avatar system. We have started with Wehead seeing surprising transformations taking shape in the workplace in the Post-COVID19 world. We are going to raise funds for further development of the technology and to receive first feedback from like-minded people who are building the future with us. The big idea for the future is to bring to the market an affordable avatar system for spatial full-body presence in a remote location.”

Wehead recreates the phsyical experience of a person. Zero Distance for IE

Representing a remote person

Wehead can represent a remote person physically in a meeting room or home office. The system includes multiple screens, a camera and a 2-axis motor. It provides all the essentials of “in-person” conversations like eye-contact, full sized facial features, spatial speech and head-gestures. Wehead can bring an additional dimension to video conferences, virtual business meetings, and telepresence experiences at events in distant locations.