Small portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they work

Doug Bernauer joined SpaceX as an avionics engineer in 2007 when the company's Falcon rocket had not been successfully launched even once. He then worked on the Hyperloop, the Boring Company and even refueling Starship on Mars before he realized the true potential of nuclear power. In 2019, he set up a company called Radiant Industries that is working to build "meltproof" portable nuclear generators that can be packed in a shipping container.

With the world looking for ways to reduce its carbon emissions, nuclear energy is poised to make a comeback. Last month, Interesting Engineering reported how China currently has 24 nuclear power plants under construction and is set to become the world leader in terms of energy produced by nuclear energy.