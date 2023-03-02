New membrane generates electricity while filtering wastewater

But how does it work?

This dual Electricity Generation and Purification Membrane (EPM) is composed of a porous filter at the bottom, which removes unwanted material and desilts the water passing through. And at the top, there is a conductive polymer that generates energy.

An illustration of the electricity generation & water purification process. Korea Institute of Science and Technology

As the polluted water, such as rain, seawater, groundwater, river water, sewage, and wastewater passes through this sandwiched membrane, electricity is produced at the top in the horizontal direction by the movement of ions, while the bottom membrane simultaneously purifies the water in the perpendicular direction.

The scientists claim that the membrane can reject over 90% of the pollutants less than 10 nm (one hundred-millionth of a meter) in size, like microplastics and highly toxic heavy metal particles like arsenic, lead, cobalt, zinc, etc., which are undetectable to the eye.

Cost-effective and energy efficient

While the icing on the cake is the added benefit of electricity production, the cherry on top is its low manufacturing cost. Produced using a simple printing process, this is a cost-effective technology that has the potential to be commercialized at a greater scale.

As per the announcement on the website of Korea Institute of Science & Technology (KIST), the researchers claim that the membrane can provide continuous electricity generation for over three hours with only 10 µl (microliter) of water. This new model can be potentially used in developing the next-generation technologies of renewable energy generation.