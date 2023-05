From velcro to sonar to solar cells, many ground-breaking inventions have come to be with their makers inspired by nature. A team of researchers led by engineers at the University of Texas at Austin has found inspiration in a milk reaction to create a flexible gel film that could trigger innovations in sensors, batteries, robotics, and more.

Milk, when heated, tends to form a skin-like layer made of denatured proteins and fat at the top. ”We were inspired by this phenomena and explored it in different materials to produce multifunctional gel membranes that are easy to separate,” said Guihua Yu, a professor in the Cockrell School of Engineering’s Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering and Texas Materials Institute, who specializes in material science.