Mercedes owners in the US will now be able to interact with ChatGPT inside their cars. The company announced Thursday that it’s bringing OpenAI’s chatbot to its MBUX vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) is the company’s infotainment multimedia system that Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-EQ, and Mercedes-AMG have put in their vehicles. It can be controlled via touch, voice, and gesture.

Mercedes has a voice assistant which gets activated with a simple "Hey Mercedes" or when the driver pressed the MBUX button on the steering wheel. The driver or passenger can give commands to increase the temperature in the car or receive sports or weather updates.