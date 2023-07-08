Mercedes-Benz drivers will soon be able to use Tesla Superchargers

Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle drivers will soon be able to use Tesla Superchargers in North America starting in 2024, reported a press release by the carmaker published on Friday.

The move will make Mercedes-Benz the first German OEM to implement NACS ports into its new electric vehicles starting in 2025. In the meantime, Mercedes-Benz will offer an adapter that enables the company’s existing CCS BEVs to charge seamlessly on the NACS network from 2024 onwards.

"Our strategic priority is clear: Building the world’s most desirable cars. To accelerate the shift to electric vehicles, we are dedicated to elevating the entire EV-experience for our customers - including fast, convenient, and reliable charging solutions wherever their Mercedes-Benz takes them. That’s why we are committed to building our global Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, with the first sites opening this year. In parallel, we are also implementing NACS in our vehicles, allowing drivers to access an expansive network of high-quality charging offerings in North America,” said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Group AG.