Mercedes-Benz drivers will soon be able to use Tesla Superchargers

Mercedes-Benz drivers will soon be able to use Tesla SuperchargersThe move will be made operational in North America in 2024.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 08, 2023 08:00 AM ESTCreated: Jul 08, 2023 08:00 AM ESTinnovationA Mercedes-Benz dealership.jax10289/iStockMercedes-Benz electric vehicle drivers will soon be able to use Tesla Superchargers in North America starting in 2024, reported a press release by the carmaker published on Friday.The move will make Mercedes-Benz the first German OEM to implement NACS ports into its new electric vehicles starting in 2025. In the meantime, Mercedes-Benz will offer an adapter that enables the company's existing CCS BEVs to charge seamlessly on the NACS network from 2024 onwards."Our strategic priority is clear: Building the world's most desirable cars. To accelerate the shift to electric vehicles, we are dedicated to elevating the entire EV-experience for our customers - including fast, convenient, and reliable charging solutions wherever their Mercedes-Benz takes them. That's why we are committed to building our global Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, with the first sites opening this year. In parallel, we are also implementing NACS in our vehicles, allowing drivers to access an expansive network of high-quality charging offerings in North America," said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Group AG. The development will begin in 2024 and will see Mercedes-Benz drivers get access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America through Mercedes-Benz's own charging service Mercedes me Charge. "Mercedes-Benz drivers will see Tesla Superchargers on the map in the vehicle and the app including availability status and price. They can seamlessly access the chargers and automatically pay for their charging sessions. The Superchargers will also be integrated in the Navigation with Electric Intelligence, which calculates a convenient and time-efficient route including charging stops," noted the press release. Mercedes-Benz already boasts 2,500 high-power chargers in North America and has ambitious plans to establish its own High-Power Charging Network with more than 400 Charging Hubs by the end of the decade. The first Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs in North America will be operational as early as the end of 2023 and will be equipped with both CCS1 and NACS plugs.The Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs will not be reserved to the carmaker's vehicles but will be universally open to electric vehicles from all brands. Today, Mercedes-Benz customers can access more than 1.2 million charging points worldwide using the Mercedes me Charge."With the development of Mercedes-Benz's new North American High-Power Charging Network, we are ready to redefine the electric vehicle charging experience. We're building on our strong brand promise here by leveraging the renowned quality, reputation, and customer focus for which Mercedes-Benz has been known for well over a century," said in the statement Andrew Cornelia, CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America.