Mercedes partners with Google to offer supercomputer-like experience

The German car maker is playing catch up to the software-powered features offered by Tesla and other carmakers as they provide performance, battery, and autonomous driving updates over the air. The company is looking to wow customers with amazing features such as controlling the car with their minds. While this is expected to take some time, Mercedes wants to deliver powerful computing in every vehicle.

Mercedes' plans for the future

Mercedes' partnership with Google follows the route that conventional carmakers such as Ford, Renault, Nissan, and General Motors have taken to add Google's suite of services to their cars. This partnership allows users to tap into Google's Maps, Assitant, and other services and use traffic information to determine the best routes to reach their destination.

Further, the company is revamping how the software side of its cars works. Moving away from attempts to integrate different software packages into the car, Mercedes will now own the operating system dubbed MB.OS and ask partners to build their services to work with the OS.

Following the experiences of the chip shortage during the pandemic, the company has also moved away from using multiple chips for different functions to a single powerful processor that can handle all the tasks. For this, Mercedes has teamed up with chipmaker Nvidia Corp and has a revenue share agreement to bring down upfront costs.