Mercedes partners with the world’s only carbon-neutral spaceship

Mercedes partners with the world’s only carbon-neutral spaceshipIt offers a luxurious ride for eight passengers.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 10, 2023 05:01 PM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 05:01 PM ESTinnovationSpaceship Neptune.Space Perspective Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Mercedes-Maybach has joined forces with Space Perspective, the world's first carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company, to offer customers an emissions-free luxurious ride into 100,000 feet into space for those wishing for a space experience like no other. Rides to the spaceship are provided by Mercedes-Maybach electric vehicles.Sustainable, accessible and safeThe firms describe the craft used for these travels called Spaceship Neptune as “the most accessible, most sustainable, and safest spacecraft on or above Planet Earth. It comprises of the SpaceBalloon, Reserve Descent System and Neptune Capsule.”Spaceship Neptune's capsule is fastened to the SpaceBalloon during the whole flight from liftoff to splashdown, resulting in an effortlessly safe and gentle flight. This is in contrast to all other spacecraft, in which the crewed compartment separates from one flight system mid-flight and transfers to another flight system. See Also Related Marriage in space? Company plans to be the first to offer the service A space tourism firm revealed new exterior design for its luxury space balloon The luxury space balloon firm debuted high-end interior seating. With $125,000 tickets? Furthermore, the SpaceBalloon propels itself into space without any polluting engines just with the use of renewable hydrogen. This makes it the world’s only carbon-neutral spaceship. It also makes it ideal for travel by a variety of passengers with different health conditions.“Rather than blasting off, we rise slowly at 12mph, making the experience accessible to anyone medically fit to fly with a commercial airline. Our balloon is proven technology, used for decades already by our team on missions with NASA and other government agencies to lift research telescopes and other heavy, sensitive instruments,” reads the craft’s website.The craft is further equipped with powerful parachutes that can ensure a safe landing in case anything goes wrong. These parachutes are touted by the firm as having a 100 percent success rate.The spacecraft can house up to eight passengers in plush luxurious seats with astonishing views. There is also Wi-Fi connectivity meaning customers can send many pictures below and update their families and friends on earth about how their ride is going.Ongoing space research supportedFurthermore, accommodations can be made for scientific missions to support ongoing research into space travel. Plants such as lavender, basil and rosemary are available on board to make delicious drinks. The room is also spacious enough for all passengers to stand up and roam, drinking and conversing while they enjoy incredible views of earth.Finally, Spaceship Neptune can take off from either marine-based or land-based sites as the firm is equipped for both. Their marine ship is called MS Voyager and can recover the spacecraft from sea safely and securely.“MS Voyager is now being outfitted for launch, recovery, and SpaceBalloon operations at Conrad Shipyard. In keeping with Space Perspective’s environmentally conscious ethos, the vessel is being retrofitted to use low-carbon biofuel. Voyager will arrive at dock and begin marine operations as part of test flights resuming later in 2023,” reads the firm’s site.For land-based landings, Spaceship Neptune will use the firm’s alternate spaceport at the legendary Kennedy Space Center on Florida’s Space Coast, ensuring the spacecraft is covered wherever it chooses to take off from or return to earth.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineersAre smart phones destroying our mental health?Study explains Neptune and Uranus' unusual magnetic fieldsPhysicist proposes humans are living in simulated realityESA satellite reveals one of the biggest ozone holes ever10 ancient civil engineering projects still in useSimurgh's legacy: Afghanistan's supercar marvelImproved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future?A key trait makes humans different from other animalsAnti-smoking law prevented 20,000 deaths in Singapore Job Board