Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Mercedes partners with the world’s only carbon-neutral spaceship

It offers a luxurious ride for eight passengers.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Oct 10, 2023 05:01 PM EST
Created: Oct 10, 2023 05:01 PM EST
innovation
  • twitter
Spaceship Neptune.jpg
Spaceship Neptune.

Space Perspective 

Mercedes-Maybach has joined forces with Space Perspective, the world's first carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company, to offer customers an emissions-free luxurious ride into 100,000 feet into space for those wishing for a space experience like no other. Rides to the spaceship are provided by Mercedes-Maybach electric vehicles.

Sustainable, accessible and safe

The firms describe the craft used for these travels called Spaceship Neptune as “the most accessible, most sustainable, and safest spacecraft on or above Planet Earth. It comprises of the SpaceBalloon, Reserve Descent System and Neptune Capsule.”

Spaceship Neptune's capsule is fastened to the SpaceBalloon during the whole flight from liftoff to splashdown, resulting in an effortlessly safe and gentle flight. This is in contrast to all other spacecraft, in which the crewed compartment separates from one flight system mid-flight and transfers to another flight system.

Related

Furthermore, the SpaceBalloon propels itself into space without any polluting engines just with the use of renewable hydrogen. This makes it the world’s only carbon-neutral spaceship. It also makes it ideal for travel by a variety of passengers with different health conditions.

“Rather than blasting off, we rise slowly at 12mph, making the experience accessible to anyone medically fit to fly with a commercial airline. Our balloon is proven technology, used for decades already by our team on missions with NASA and other government agencies to lift research telescopes and other heavy, sensitive instruments,” reads the craft’s website.

The craft is further equipped with powerful parachutes that can ensure a safe landing in case anything goes wrong. These parachutes are touted by the firm as having a 100 percent success rate.

The spacecraft can house up to eight passengers in plush luxurious seats with astonishing views. There is also Wi-Fi connectivity meaning customers can send many pictures below and update their families and friends on earth about how their ride is going.

Ongoing space research supported

Furthermore, accommodations can be made for scientific missions to support ongoing research into space travel. Plants such as lavender, basil and rosemary are available on board to make delicious drinks. The room is also spacious enough for all passengers to stand up and roam, drinking and conversing while they enjoy incredible views of earth.

Finally, Spaceship Neptune can take off from either marine-based or land-based sites as the firm is equipped for both. Their marine ship is called MS Voyager and can recover the spacecraft from sea safely and securely.

“MS Voyager is now being outfitted for launch, recovery, and SpaceBalloon operations at Conrad Shipyard. In keeping with Space Perspective’s environmentally conscious ethos, the vessel is being retrofitted to use low-carbon biofuel. Voyager will arrive at dock and begin marine operations as part of test flights resuming later in 2023,” reads the firm’s site.

For land-based landings, Spaceship Neptune will use the firm’s alternate spaceport at the legendary Kennedy Space Center on Florida’s Space Coast, ensuring the spacecraft is covered wherever it chooses to take off from or return to earth.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/21/image/jpeg/KSYsTrNRY77vCRGQzEDgxQo3CmUW36h1aX2tqBPX.jpg
7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineers
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/30/image/jpeg/79rLCSNuXkygYT4n4NHbsaeEzi0PBuvPGTEd9Hl5.jpg
Are smart phones destroying our mental health?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/10/image/jpeg/gFVj60auEYG00ZOKO6vHiz8paj9eEB6iK7zYqyrk.jpg
Study explains Neptune and Uranus' unusual magnetic fields
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/10/image/jpeg/EpnpT2vz8HdqwiyQ0xYLBEgdiCGOBmC5IvZOYS1e.jpg
Physicist proposes humans are living in simulated reality
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/10/image/jpeg/eZy81jPFkEgJu7sIGhB6sV9ESjKgYpmUChA293v1.jpg
ESA satellite reveals one of the biggest ozone holes ever
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/24/image/jpeg/LbEWVi9Dqey9YK0OQQHLWcm6Fwci9Kgmhp4SL6OG.jpg
10 ancient civil engineering projects still in use
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/10/image/jpeg/eNiWG5ckq0i4pyWLxNA6zfaGYCQsMIwVEkiJTPV5.jpg
Simurgh's legacy: Afghanistan's supercar marvel
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/08/image/jpeg/fHnqDi31I8aDjZWq07Bcdw8dwQN7rR8nDchS6e9t.jpg
Improved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/26/image/jpeg/TUEVhlpJLGQnbctw7c9zg5jYHv6LaYtar6Ak5MZS.jpg
A key trait makes humans different from other animals
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/10/image/jpeg/C821DDsA0ztDr9oWqalKLvC0NzzPM02yHCwzFxlF.jpg
Anti-smoking law prevented 20,000 deaths in Singapore
Job Board