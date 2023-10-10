Mercedes partners with the world’s only carbon-neutral spaceship

Mercedes-Maybach has joined forces with Space Perspective, the world's first carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company, to offer customers an emissions-free luxurious ride into 100,000 feet into space for those wishing for a space experience like no other. Rides to the spaceship are provided by Mercedes-Maybach electric vehicles.

Sustainable, accessible and safe

The firms describe the craft used for these travels called Spaceship Neptune as “the most accessible, most sustainable, and safest spacecraft on or above Planet Earth. It comprises of the SpaceBalloon, Reserve Descent System and Neptune Capsule.”

Spaceship Neptune's capsule is fastened to the SpaceBalloon during the whole flight from liftoff to splashdown, resulting in an effortlessly safe and gentle flight. This is in contrast to all other spacecraft, in which the crewed compartment separates from one flight system mid-flight and transfers to another flight system.