Messaging apps oppose new UK bill that would seek to monitor platforms

WhatsApp, Signal and other messaging services have come out against the UK’s new Online Safety Bill (OSB) stating they are concerned that the regulation could undermine end-to-end encryption and meddle with users’ privacy.

This is according to a report by the BBC published on Tuesday.

The bill aims to have the platforms monitor users, to detect and persecute potential child abuse images.

"We support strong encryption," a government official said, "but this cannot come at the cost of public safety.

"Tech companies have a moral duty to ensure they are not blinding themselves and law enforcement to the unprecedented levels of child sexual abuse on their platforms.

"The Online Safety Bill in no way represents a ban on end-to-end encryption, nor will it require services to weaken encryption."

Worried platforms

However this did not soothe the platforms who released an open letter on Tuesday stating that "weakening encryption, undermining privacy and introducing the mass surveillance of people's private communications is not the way forward."