Meta developing an AI model more powerful than LLaMa 2

Meta will unveil a superior artificial intelligence model in 2024, which is touted to be on par with the most powerful model created by OpenAI, the company that birthed ChatGPT and is backed by Microsoft, reported The Wall Street Journal.

WSJ spoke to people familiar with the matter, most likely Meta insiders, who said that the new model would be two times more advanced than Llama 2, the open-source large language model launched by Meta in July and distributed by Microsoft's cloud Azure services.

Interesting Engineering had reported that developers would use LLaMa 2 to design and develop AI tools and would be in direct competition with the likes of Google’s Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. LLaMa 2 has been trained on 70 billion parameters, 40% more data in comparison to LLaMa 1, which Meta launched in February.