On Wednesday, Meta announced its much-anticipated Meta Quest 3, set to hit the shelves on October 10. The tech giant opened pre-orders for this groundbreaking device, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the future of immersive experiences.

The Meta Quest 3 will be available in two storage variants -128GB and 512GB. Starting at USD 499, the Quest 3 is considerably more expensive than its predecessor but still significantly undercuts Meta’s offering from last year, the Quest Pro. The 512GB variant of the Quest 3 is priced at USD 649.99.

Every purchase of a Meta Quest 3 will include a complimentary copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2 worth USD 59.99. For those opting for the 512GB version, there's a bonus - a six-month trial of Meta Quest+.