Tech layoffs 2023: Facebook parent Meta could slay thousands of jobs next week

The first round of the latest layoffs is expected to be revealed next week and is likely to hit non-engineering roles especially hard. In addition, some ongoing projects and teams are also expected to be closed.

Highest leverage opportunities

“We’re continuing to look across the company, across both Family of Apps and Reality Labs, and really evaluate are we deploying our resources toward the highest leverage opportunities,” Meta Chief Financial Officer Susan Li said Thursday at the Morgan Stanley 2023 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

“This is going to result in us making some tough decisions to wind down projects in some places, to shift resources away from some teams,” she added.

Among the projects that will be cut are some wearable devices that were in the works at Reality Labs, Meta’s hardware and metaverse division. This move suggests a near-term dismissal of ongoing efforts to popularize virtual and augmented reality products even as longer-term research efforts continue.

CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg has dubbed 2023 Meta’s “year of efficiency,” and has set ambitious plans to communicate that theme to employees during performance reviews.