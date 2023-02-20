Meta follows Twitter to launch paid verification services on its platforms

What does Meta Verified offer?

According to Meta's announcement, the paid verification service will provide users with a blue badge and get extra protection from accounts trying to impersonate users. The feature is intended to increase authenticity and security on Meta's platforms.

Users opting for this service will also get increased visibility in search results and recommendations from the platform. On Instagram, users will get access to exclusive stickers that can be used in stories, and all subscribers will have direct access to customer support, the Business Insider added.

The service will be launched in Australia and New Zealand first and starts at $11.99 a month on the web and $14.99 a month on iOS. Learning from Twitter's experiences, where paid verification led to chaos and impersonation on the platform, Meta has also put down some ground rules for this service t,o begin with.

Individuals above 18 years of age can only avail of the service. To do so, they need to present a government ID and a posting history on the platform that will be looked into. Meta Verified has not been launched for businesses for now.