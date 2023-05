Meta is reportedly in talks with a company called Magic Leap with an eye to a partnership that could see Meta developing its alternative reality (AR) headset in the future.

According to the Financial Times, the two are negotiating a multi-year intellectual property (IP) and manufacturing alliance. The report's timing is significant for a few reasons.

Meta is facing investor pressure to demonstrate the results of its substantial investments in pursuing CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the future of computing, namely the so-called "Metaverse." And this, many experts believe, could become a huge thing in the future.