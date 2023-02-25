Meta unveils ChatGPT rival AI LLaMA, but no guarantee on hallucination

"We're releasing a new state-of-the-art AI large language model called LLaMA designed to help researchers advance their work," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

"LLMs have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material, and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures."

AI advancements have become a focus for both large tech companies and startups, with large language models such as Microsoft's Bing AI, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Google's unreleased Bard AI helping to underpin applications.

However, there are a number of ways that Meta's LLM differs from these models, notably its size and openness to researchers, claims the social media giant.

LLaMA will have 7-65 billion parameters

According to Meta, the sizes of LLaMA will range from 7 billion parameters to 65 billion parameters.

Despite the fact that larger models have been successful in extending the technology's capabilities, they can be more expensive to operate, a stage known as "inference." The Chat-GPT 3 from OpenAI, for instance, includes 175 billion parameters.

"Smaller models trained on more tokens — which are pieces of words — are easier to retrain and fine-tune for specific potential product use cases," Meta AI wrote in a blog post on Friday.

"We trained LLaMA 65B and LLaMA 33B on 1.4 trillion tokens. Our smallest model, LLaMA 7B, is trained on one trillion tokens."