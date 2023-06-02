Zuckerberg unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset days before Apple plans to debut its own

Zuckerberg unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset days before Apple plans to debut its ownThe two devices could be contrastingly different, but Meta wants to crash Apple's party.Ameya Paleja| Jun 02, 2023 05:44 AM ESTCreated: Jun 02, 2023 05:44 AM ESTinnovationThe Quest 3 headset unveiled by MetaMeta Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Mark Zuckerberg left no stone unturned to unveil his company's mixed reality headset, Quest 3, just days before Apple is rumored to debut its own. Zuckerberg's company Meta is the dominant player in the virtual reality headset market but could see some strong competition from Apple this year. Even as Zuckerberg has been shouting from building tops to declare that his company wants to build the next big thing on the internet, the metaverse, Apple has been silently toiling away in the background, with its vision for the digital world. Reports suggest that Apple has twice delayed announcing its mixed reality headset in the past because the device wasn't ready for the company's tough benchmarks for design and functionality. See Also Related Apple delays AR glasses for a cheaper, mixed-reality headset, says report PlayStation's VR2 headset will be available soon. Here's what to expect Meta works on a flurry of AR/VR devices over the next 3 to 4 years As tech geeks and Apple fans, wait with bated breath for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled for next week, Meta is trying to get ahead in the news cycle with its Quest 3 headset. What to expect from Meta's Quest 3? With Apple looking set to jump into the AR/ VR segment, Meta needs to up its game and the Quest 3 is an obvious attempt to do get this done. For starters, the device is 40 percent thinner than its predecessor while the graphic performance has been doubled. Meta is moving away from being just a VR headset company by adding three cameras on the front and giving users a connection to the real world around them. Smartly, it will also leverage these cameras to lets users play virtual games on a tabletop, increasing the ways the headset can be used. The company has added a depth sensor to this headset and dropped the halos around the controllers to make them feel more natural. The device is priced at $499 and Meta is dropping the prices of its other headsets to stir up demand, after seeing a dip in sales over the past year. Meta is perhaps hopeful that the rumored price of $3,000 for Apple's upcoming headset will serve as a deterrent for many buyers, who will pick its pocket-friendly offering instead. However, knowing Apple's track record of entering the market with the right offering at the right time, makes one wonder if Meta is missing a trick by trying to keep its device light on the pockets. Reports suggest that Apple could pack 4k displays inside its headset, leaving nothing to chance when it comes to user experience. The WWDC will perhaps give the world the first glimpse of Apple's vision for mixed-reality headsets and it would not be a surprise if others are found falling severely short of what Apple achieves. It did it with the smartphone, the smartwatch and the mixed reality could be its next big offering. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You This ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's howHow did we get to the Moon? Propulsion technology and the space shuttlesStanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthWindows XP activation algorithm is defeated after 21 yearsTransforming future health care technology in the U.S.Megalodon tooth necklace from Titanic discovered after 111 yearsHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorEarth's ancient 'sea'crets exposed, thanks to a geologist's 462 million-year-old findPotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyHow to survive an ice age: We've done it before, but can we do it again? Job Board