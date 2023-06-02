Zuckerberg unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset days before Apple plans to debut its own

Mark Zuckerberg left no stone unturned to unveil his company's mixed reality headset, Quest 3, just days before Apple is rumored to debut its own. Zuckerberg's company Meta is the dominant player in the virtual reality headset market but could see some strong competition from Apple this year.

Even as Zuckerberg has been shouting from building tops to declare that his company wants to build the next big thing on the internet, the metaverse, Apple has been silently toiling away in the background, with its vision for the digital world.

Reports suggest that Apple has twice delayed announcing its mixed reality headset in the past because the device wasn't ready for the company's tough benchmarks for design and functionality.