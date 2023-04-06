Meta unveils ‘segment anything model’ to identify objects in an image

Simply, it can recognize various objects in an image full of objects. The Meta demo showcases how the AI tool successfully identified each and every fruit in a photo of a box of fruits.

Meta describes it as a "promptable system, " meaning it can receive user input via text or just a click.

The company also released the Segment Anything 1-Billion mask dataset (SA-1B), one of the largest segmentation datasets ever created. Based on this, the AI system has been trained on 11 million images and has identified over 1 billion masks.

In the future, this AI software could help with a wide range of applications. Image segmentation technology can edit photos, analyze scientific images, be used in augmentation and virtual reality applications, and even be used to build larger AI systems.

Meta says, “Reducing the need for task-specific modeling expertise, training compute, and custom data annotation for image segmentation is at the core of the Segment Anything project.”

Furthermore, the tech giant has made this new tool open-source, meaning anyone can use it. Check out the demo to see SAM in action with your images.