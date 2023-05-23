Meta used the Bible to train AI models to learn over 1,000 languages

Meta’s new AI models were trained with the Bible to recognize and produce speech for more than 1,000 languages. The company now hopes these algorithms will help preserve languages that are at risk of disappearing.

This is according to a report by MIT published on Monday.

There are currently around 7,000 languages in the world.

The firm is releasing its new language models to the public via the code hosting service GitHub so that developers working in different languages can build new, more varied speech applications.

The new models were trained on two data sets: one that contains audio recordings of the New Testament Bible in 1,107 languages and another containing unlabeled New Testament audio recordings in 3,809 languages.