Meta works on a flurry of AR/VR devices over the next 3 to 4 years

More than a year after Mark Zuckerberg famously pivoted his company's focus from social media to technology products through a significant rebranding, Meta has barely been in the news for good reasons. Its highly anticipated Meta Quest Pro was not received well, and the company laid off 11,000 employees amidst the economic downturn. The roadmap presented a glimpse of products that the company might introduce next.

VR, AR, and neural interfaces

Although Zuckerberg has spoken mainly of the metaverse that the company would build as the future of the internet, Meta now seems to have taken its foot off the pedal to make the metaverse itself and focus on the tools instead and improving them.

Coming out later this year is the Meta Quest 3, the flagship product from the company. It is expected to be twice as powerful but half the thickness of its predecessor—the Quest 2. Meta has sold more than 20 million Quest headsets so far, so the Quest 3 sales will be a benchmark to determine if customers are interested in these products.

Priced at $400, Quest 3 will also feature front-facing cameras that will make it less immersive than its predecessors but add the ability to deliver mixed reality experiences to users. Meta is hopeful that this will prompt users to keep the headsets on for longer and plans to ship 41 new apps and games with this headset.

The successor to the headset has been codenamed Ventura and is intended to attract a large base of users with an "attractive price point" in 2024. Before this, the Quest Store could see major revamping while users could also find it easier to share their VR experiences with others.