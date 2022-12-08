Twitter's current turmoil may lead to a rival app from Meta

The Times said that in November, Facebook and Instagram, employees met virtually to develop ideas for a text-based app that could compete with Twitter.

According to The Times, a Meta employee stated in a post that "Twitter is in crisis and Meta needs its mojo back."

"LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER," they allegedly declared.

During the brainstorming session, the group of employees thought about making a separate text-focused app that might be based on Instagram's technology. The Times says that Instagram's staff also thought about adding the text-based feature to Instagram's current platform as an extra feed like Instagram Reels or to Instagram Notes.

Instagram Notes is a fresh addition to the photo-sharing app that Meta started testing over the summer and has now been made available to a small number of users. Users can now post momentary, brief text messages to "close friends" or followers who follow them back using the new feature.

The Times also claims that during the session, employees at Meta came up with names like Realtime, Real Reels, and Instant for a possible Twitter competitor.

Meta has tried to muscle in on other social media arenas before

It wouldn't be the first time Mark Zuckerberg's business has tried to imitate a different social media site. For example, after Lasso, another TikTok copy, was shut down by Facebook, Zuckerberg thought about making Meta's WhatsApp a WeChat competitor.