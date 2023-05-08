New tool uses ChatGPT to make websites using only text-based prompts

New tool uses ChatGPT to make websites using only text-based promptsPowered by GPT-4, MetaGPT is doing what OpenAI promised but has yet to deliver.Ameya Paleja| May 08, 2023 07:57 AM ESTCreated: May 08, 2023 07:57 AM ESTinnovationMetaGPT uses the chat prompts to write the code and improve it tooGuillaume/iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.WhimsyWorks, a New York-based company, has unveiled MetaGPT – an app to build websites, apps, and much more using only text-based prompts. This is much like the no-coding website builders that you see around on the internet, except that it is powered by ChatGPT. Riding on the popularity of ChatGPT, its conversational chatbot that could write poems, essays, and even code for programmers, OpenAI released GPT-4, a much more powerful version of the AI model that runs ChatGPT. During GPT-4's launch, OpenAI showcased how AI could build apps and websites using text prompts, but the services' rollout is still awaited. WhimsyWorks has jumped right in to build a simple tool that lets people do this and dubbed it MetaGPT. See Also How does MetaGPT work? Working with MetaGPT is like working with a web designer, except that instead of talking to a human being, you are simply chatting with an AI. The ghosting you may have experienced with a web designer is nowhere to be seen with MetaGPT since it immediately returns results for what you prompted it to make. An AI can now look into the intricacies needed to make code betterPeterPencil/iStock This is a major improvement over the no-code websites that have popped up in the past few years since it also takes away the need to sit and put down the pieces of your website together, one by one. With MetaGPT, you just need to key in the requirements in a specific format, and the results are almost instantaneously generated. The service also gives the user opportunities to improve the results by adding new prompts in successive iterations, leading to a product that one is happy with and even works to satisfaction. Most Popular According to its website, MetaGPT has already been used to create more than 11,000 web-based apps so far, including dashboards, a queue management system for a clinic, and a Tinder clone. MetaGPT lets users create one web-based app with four iterative changes for free but unlimited apps when they subscribe to the service for a monthly fee. Shortly after launching GPT-4, OpenAI also released ChatGPT plugins, a move that was expected to cause an explosion in the number of plugins developed to extract maximum function out of ChatGPT. However, the company has been cautious with the rollout of GPT-4, and the plugins market has yet to take off. Services like MetaGPT and AutoGPT are addressing the needs of users, but there is a goldmine of applications that OpenAI could build upon to stay ahead of the competition that is slowly catching up. This piece contained information that first appeared in AIM. HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Transforming future health care technology in the U.S.Scientists propose using lunar dust to block sunlight. What are the risks?Man makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTRise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedAn 81-year-old Indian is taking one of the toughest examinations in the world. Here's whySmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workChinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communicationThe art of ground engineering: Piling expert reveals buildings' hidden strengthScientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancer More Stories scienceJames Webb head explains why the telescope is more advanced than anything ever builtStephen Vicinanza| 10/12/2022innovationHow scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense' — The BlueprintAlice Cooke| 9/24/2022scienceScientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cellsSade Agard| 10/24/2022