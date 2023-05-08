New tool uses ChatGPT to make websites using only text-based prompts

WhimsyWorks, a New York-based company, has unveiled MetaGPT – an app to build websites, apps, and much more using only text-based prompts. This is much like the no-coding website builders that you see around on the internet, except that it is powered by ChatGPT.

Riding on the popularity of ChatGPT, its conversational chatbot that could write poems, essays, and even code for programmers, OpenAI released GPT-4, a much more powerful version of the AI model that runs ChatGPT.

During GPT-4's launch, OpenAI showcased how AI could build apps and websites using text prompts, but the services' rollout is still awaited. WhimsyWorks has jumped right in to build a simple tool that lets people do this and dubbed it MetaGPT.