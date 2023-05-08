Trending
New tool uses ChatGPT to make websites using only text-based prompts

Powered by GPT-4, MetaGPT is doing what OpenAI promised but has yet to deliver.
Ameya Paleja
| May 08, 2023 07:57 AM EST
Created: May 08, 2023 07:57 AM EST
innovation
WhimsyWorks, a New York-based company, has unveiled MetaGPT – an app to build websites, apps, and much more using only text-based prompts. This is much like the no-coding website builders that you see around on the internet, except that it is powered by ChatGPT.

Riding on the popularity of ChatGPT, its conversational chatbot that could write poems, essays, and even code for programmers, OpenAI released GPT-4, a much more powerful version of the AI model that runs ChatGPT.

During GPT-4's launch, OpenAI showcased how AI could build apps and websites using text prompts, but the services' rollout is still awaited. WhimsyWorks has jumped right in to build a simple tool that lets people do this and dubbed it MetaGPT.

How does MetaGPT work?

Working with MetaGPT is like working with a web designer, except that instead of talking to a human being, you are simply chatting with an AI. The ghosting you may have experienced with a web designer is nowhere to be seen with MetaGPT since it immediately returns results for what you prompted it to make.

This is a major improvement over the no-code websites that have popped up in the past few years since it also takes away the need to sit and put down the pieces of your website together, one by one.

With MetaGPT, you just need to key in the requirements in a specific format, and the results are almost instantaneously generated. The service also gives the user opportunities to improve the results by adding new prompts in successive iterations, leading to a product that one is happy with and even works to satisfaction.

According to its website, MetaGPT has already been used to create more than 11,000 web-based apps so far, including dashboards, a queue management system for a clinic, and a Tinder clone

MetaGPT lets users create one web-based app with four iterative changes for free but unlimited apps when they subscribe to the service for a monthly fee.

Shortly after launching GPT-4, OpenAI also released ChatGPT plugins, a move that was expected to cause an explosion in the number of plugins developed to extract maximum function out of ChatGPT. However, the company has been cautious with the rollout of GPT-4, and the plugins market has yet to take off.

Services like MetaGPT and AutoGPT are addressing the needs of users, but there is a goldmine of applications that OpenAI could build upon to stay ahead of the competition that is slowly catching up.

This piece contained information that first appeared in AIM.

