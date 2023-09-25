From scraps to solutions: charting progress in metals recycling

Metal recycling and reuse has often taken a backseat to the recycling of other materials.

Yet virgin metals are a huge source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Luckily, progress is beginning to be made.

We live in an era defined by an urgent need for sustainable practices. While strides have been made in various sectors, the recycling of metals—essential components in everything from towering skyscrapers to everyday utensils—has remained relatively stagnant.

Billions of tons of metal are mined annually, with metal production accounting for around 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet, unlike many other materials, metals do not lose their integrity when recycled repeatedly, making them an ideal candidate for recycling and reuse.

Although around 70 per cent of US and 55 per cent of European steel production is already based on recycled steel, many other metals are not recycled as commonly.