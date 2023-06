A collaboration between researchers at McGill University in Canada and Eindhoven University of Technology in The Netherlands has lead to using iron powder as a fuel., a press release stated.

The researchers used parabolic flights and sounding rockets to test if the flames could jump from one fuel source to another, a phenomenon that is relatively rare on Earth.

As countries look to move away from fossil fuels to reduce carbon emissions, renewable sources such as solar and wind energy are gaining prominence. While the drawbacks of these technologies can be addressed on Earth, alternate fuel sources are also needed to meet energy requirements for missions on the Moon and further out in space.