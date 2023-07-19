Scientists find that metals have a natural ability to heal themselves

For the first time ever, researchers have observed metals that successfully heal themselves without any human intervention. The development could see self-healing engines, bridges, and airplanes reverse damage caused by wear and tear, making them safer and longer-lasting.

This is according to a press release from Sandia National Laboratories and Texas A&M University published Wednesday.

“This was absolutely stunning to watch first-hand,” said Sandia materials scientist Brad Boyce.

“What we have confirmed is that metals have their own intrinsic, natural ability to heal themselves, at least in the case of fatigue damage at the nanoscale,” Boyce said.

“From solder joints in our electronic devices to our vehicle’s engines to the bridges that we drive over, these structures often fail unpredictably due to cyclic loading that leads to crack initiation and eventual fracture,” Boyce said.