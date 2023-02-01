Meta's AI expert: ChatGPT is not revolutionary but 'nicely done'

"In terms of underlying techniques, ChatGPT is not particularly innovative," said LeCun on Zoom last week.

"It's nothing revolutionary, although that's the way it's perceived in the public," said LeCun. "It's just that, you know, it's well put together, it's nicely done."

Is ChatGPT overrated?

He noted that such systems had been built before by other companies; they simply hadn’t gained the popularity of ChatGPT.

"OpenAI is not particularly an advance compared to the other labs, at all," explained LeCun.

"It's not only just Google and Meta, but there are half a dozen startups that basically have very similar technology to it," said LeCun. "I don't want to say it's not rocket science, but it's really shared, there's no secret behind it if you will."

In many ways, ChatGPT was a group effort as it brought together multiple pieces of technology developed over many years by many parties.

"You have to realize, ChatGPT uses Transformer architectures that are pre-trained in this self-supervised manner," said LeCun. "Self-supervised learning is something I've been advocating for a long time, even before OpenAI existed.”

FAIR to catch up to OpenAI

New York Times journalist Cade Metz also asked the scientist if Meta's AI team, called FAIR, will ever be identified in the public mind with breakthroughs the way that OpenAI is.