Meta's AI 'MusicGen' creates rock lullaby in just 341 seconds with text prompts

Meta has unveiled MusicGen, an artificial intelligence(AI) music-generating system which can be conditioned using text prompts or melodies. It’s similar to Google’s MusicLM, which can build on existing melodies, whether they are whistled, hummed, sung, or played on an instrument.

Generating music is a challenging task as it contains harmonies and melodies from different instruments, which create complex structures. Meta’s model was trained on 20,000 hours of music, reported Tech Xplore. Meta released a demo of MusicGen on Hugging Face, and Interesting Engineering decided to have a go at it.

The language model was asked to generate a ‘rock lullaby’. The system took 341 seconds to come up with a 15-second audio clip. The short excerpt was a combination of tunes from the piano and an electric guitar and sounded like the start of an old classic rock track.