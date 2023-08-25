Meta's new AI model can generate and explain code for you

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has announced its latest addition to an already-existing list of generative AI models. Dubbed Code Llama, Meta says it is a new artificial intelligence tool that can generate and discuss code using text prompts.

But as the name suggests, one can clearly make out that Code Llama is based on Meta’s Llama 2 large language model (LLM) that can understand and generate natural language across various domains. Code Llama has been specialized for coding tasks and supports many popular programming languages, Meta says in its press release.

Code Llama

Meta says Code Llama can be used as a productivity and educational tool to help programmers write more robust, well-documented software. It can also lower the barrier to entry for people who are learning to code.