Meta's new AI model can translate nearly 100 languages

There are over 7,000 languages spoken in the world today. The average person knows at least two languages. Most likely, one of them is their mother tongue and the other one is a language that must have been taught to them in school.

Language is one of the biggest barriers to understanding other people, cultures, and communities. And while we all would love to have the skills of a polyglot, we possibly can’t learn all 7,000 languages that the world has to offer. So, we turn to technology.

Trained on 270,000 hours of speech and text

Meta has introduced a multilingual model for text and speech translation and transcription. Called SeamlessM4T, it can broadly perform five tasks: speech-to-text, speech-to-speech, text-to-speech, text-to-text translations, and speech recognition.