Metaverse will be as important as smartphones, says Meta executive

A lot of companies followed suit, announcing their foray into the metaverse with real estate prices in the digital world touching sky-high prices. However, as 2022 progressed, the interest in the metaverse started waning.

What has Meta been up to?

Interesting Engineering has previously reported that Meta spent billions in 2022 on building its version of the metaverse and plans to spend even more in 2023. However, what the company has shown so far looks quite mediocre.

Cox, however, said that the company had spent the last eight years trying to build a virtual reality product that was "affordable, accessible, and impressive". The company has unveiled VR headsets that have made decent sales so far.

Cox added that Meta looked forward to users incorporating its products into "social experiences, fitness, gaming, medicine, drug development, and to design sneakers and cars," Business Insider said in its report. Thus one day, the "computing platform would become as important as the smartphone in our lifetimes."

Insider has previously reported that the company's singular focus on building the metaverse has sown discontent among its employees. There is a lack of coherent strategy on what needs to be done, and Zuckerberg is keen on going ahead with his plans, even after the company has laid off 11,000 employees so far.

Is Metaverse the future?

Cox's statement made in the presence of Neal Stephenson, the author who first coined the term metaverse, might resonate with other technology companies like Apple looking to replace the smartphone with advanced technologies.