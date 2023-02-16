Meteorologist uses Starlink RV to live stream tornadoes and save lives

Emmy award-winning meteorologist Nick Stewart recently used Starlink RV to live stream a tornado storm chase.

Stewart has previously faced close calls while storm chasing, with one encounter with hurricane-force winds leaving a bad scar on his hand.

Stewart said Starlink RV allowed him to live stream storms that wouldn't have been possible with regular cell coverage.

SpaceX's Starlink internet service has allowed civilians in Ukraine to stay in touch with their loved ones amid Russia’s ongoing invasion. It has also helped users in other parts of the world live an idyllic off-grid lifestyle.

Recently, the satellite internet service has also helped an Emmy award-winning meteorologist and storm chaser Nick Stewart to live stream a tornado.