Researchers at Cornell University may have just made one of the world's tiniest and softest internal combustion engines. The team led by Robert Shepherd in collaboration with researchers at Northwestern University made quadruped insect-sized robots that can crawl and jump, a press release said.

Small-sized robots have been proposed to solve a wide spectrum of problems in many fields ranging from military to healthcare. For these small robots to function, one needs to deploy microactuators – parts that can enable their movement.

While humanity many have succeeded in making giant robots and machines, as one tries to miniaturize them, they lose their capabilities to generate high amounts of power and bear larger payloads. One of the contributing factors to this is the reliance on batteries that can only supply limited amounts of power output.