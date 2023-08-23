Methane-absorbing bacteria could mitigate global heating

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Methane (CH4) is responsible for 11.4 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

Methane is a potent gas that releases pollutants into the atmosphere during the production and transportation of coal, natural gas, and oil. Additionally, livestock, agriculture, land use, and decaying waste in landfills all release methane.

A recent study identified a strain of methanotrophic bacteria – Methylotuvimicrobium buryatense 5GB1C, which can grow and consume methane at low concentrations (500 ppm and lower), the study stated.

Methylotuvimicrobium buryatense consumes emissions

A team of researchers from California University Long Beach proposed naturally converting methane into carbon dioxide and biomass through the newly identified gas-eating bacteria.