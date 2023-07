A team of researchers at Stanford University has developed a micro-endovascular (MEV) probe that can record deep brain activity without surgery. This novel brain-machine interface can be used to monitor and treat many neurological diseases minimally invasively.

The researchers successfully tested MEV in rats, where it could move forward smoothly in tiny (less than 100 micrometers in diameter) blood vessels of their brains and record single neuron activity without causing any damage.

Most recent work and commercial neural implants are more than 50 times larger than MEV and have only been introduced to large blood vessels more than 2 millimeters in diameter in large animals (e.g., sheep) or humans.