Microbial mining could help colonize Moon and Mars, study claims

Engineers at the University of California, Irvine said microbes could help colonize the Moon and Mars. Inspired by the cyanobacteria that acquire nutrients from rocks in Chile’s Atacama Desert, they also see the findings as a step toward employing microorganisms in large-scale 3D printing or additive manufacturing at a scale suitable for civil engineering in challenging locations such as the Moon and Mars.

As mentioned by the university, high-resolution electron microscopy and cutting-edge spectroscopic imaging methods were used by researchers from the Departments of Materials Science and Engineering at UC Irvine and Johns Hopkins University to gain a thorough understanding of how microorganisms modify both naturally occurring minerals and artificial nanoceramics.

The authors claim that one important cause is the production of biofilms by cyanobacteria that dissolve magnetic iron oxide particles within gypsum rocks, converting the magnetite into oxidized hematite.

Their findings were published in Materials Today Bio on December 15.

David Kisailus, UCI professor of materials science and engineering, holds a model of crystal magnetite. University of California, Irvine

“Through a biological process that has evolved over millions of years, these tiny miners excavate rocks, extracting the minerals that are essential to the physiological functions, such as photosynthesis, that enable their survival,” said corresponding author David Kisailus, UCI professor of materials science and engineering.

“Could humans use a similar biochemical approach to obtain and manipulate the minerals that we find valuable? This project has led us down that pathway.”

Why is the Atacama Desert significant?

The Atacama Desert is one of the world's driest and most hostile environments. Chroococcidiopsis, a cyanobacterium discovered in gypsum samples gathered by the Johns Hopkins team. According to co-author Jocelyne DiRuggiero, associate professor of biology at the Baltimore institution, the Atacama Desert is an extraordinary place to survive in a stony habitat.