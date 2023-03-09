VALL-E: Microsoft's AI can translate your voice into foreign languages

A sample of the technology is available in the tweet below,

Speaking foreign languages with your own voice + accent + emotion will soon be a reality.



Microsoft researchers recently extended VALL-E and trained a multi-lingual conditional codec language model to predict acoustic token sequences.



🔗https://t.co/nrRVzEKe8b



Sound ON 🔊 pic.twitter.com/1mhoChJzcC — Lior⚡ (@AlphaSignalAI) March 8, 2023

Early this year, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had said that AI is the next big thing in the tech industry and will bring about the biggest shifts in the coming years. Last November, OpenAI debuted its conversational chatbot and the rest is history. ChatGPT is now part of Microsoft's existing products. The large language model is being scaled to reach millions of users every month.

Microsoft's own voice-based AI

Even as Microsoft piggybacks on OpenAI's success, which it has financially funded, the company researchers aren't taking a back seat when it comes to AI research. In January this year, the company revealed the progress it had made on its text-to-speech AI, VALL-E.

Moving away from conventional approaches like manipulating waveforms to generate speech, Microsoft's researchers gave the AI an ability to generate discrete audio codecs from the text and audio prompts. The team was also able to reduce the audio prompt length to just three seconds and still get an accurate speech matching the user's voice.

Microsoft's VALL-E is not yet available to the public yet

With the recent development, researchers have definitely taken AI further allowing users to communicate in foreign languages using their own voice, even if they do not speak them. This could go a long way in helping people communicate more effectively across borders, reducing hurdles in communication. As seen in the clip above, the AI is also capable of correctly depicting multiple emotions, making it even more realistic.