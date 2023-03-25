Microsoft warns to revoke Bing access for AI chatbot data collection

The search index is an online map that a particular search engine can easily access while looking for outcomes that are pertinent to a particular query.

The Bing search index data from the Redmond behemoth is licensed to other web-search engines like Yahoo and DuckDuckGo.

With Microsoft's February integration of OpenAI's AI-powered chat engine into Bing, rivals swiftly started implementing the popular technology into their own products.

DuckDuckGo introduced DuckAssist, a function that employs artificial intelligence to condense the results of a search query.

Two more recent search engines, You.com and Neeva Inc., both of which debuted in 2021, have also introduced AI-powered search services, YouChat and NeevaAI, respectively.

You.com and Neeva's standard search engines employ Bing since indexing the entire web would be prohibitively expensive.

A search chatbot's data collection is similarly expensive and time-consuming.

Microsoft has informed at least two clients that were utilizing its Bing search index to feed their AI conversation tools is against their contract, according to the people who spoke to Bloomberg on the basis of anonymity.

The Redmond, Washington-based technology corporation threatened to revoke the permits allowing users to use its search index, according to the sources.