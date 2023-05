Microsoft Corporation has invested an undisclosed amount in Builder.ai, a no-code builder startup, as it looks to diversify its bets in the artificial intelligence (AI) game. Builder.ai lets users with no technical knowledge or experience in coding build their own apps and manage them.

Microsoft is already ahead in the AI game thanks to its partnership with OpenAI, the maker of the popular chatbot ChatGPT. Through a multi-year, multi-billion partnership, Microsoft is currently working to incorporate AI into its existing suite of products, such as Office and Bing search engine.

Over the past couple of months, however, other tech companies, such as Alibaba, have also unveiled their own AI models. With competition in the AI space heating up, Microsoft has announced yet another partnership aimed at boosting its fortunes.