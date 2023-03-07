'Dumb as rock:' Microsoft CEO scolds voice assistants Alexa and Siri

"They were all dumb as a rock," he told the news outlet last month. "Whether it's Cortana or Alexa or Google Assistant or Siri, all these just don't work. We had a product that was supposed to be the new front-end to a lot of [information] that didn't work."

In April of 2018, a study found that Google Assistant was the "smartest" digital assistant on the market. Digital marketing experts at Stone Temple conducted a smart speaker quiz to evaluate the different voice assistants available at the time.

To conduct their extensive research, they posed nearly 5,000 questions on five separate devices: Alexa, Cortana Invoke, Google Assistant on Google Home, Google Assistant on a smartphone, and Siri. The research was thoroughly conducted, laying out specific parameters for the "contestants" to answer the same questions.

Several parameters tested

One parameter would evaluate if the answers given by the assistants were received from a particular database or if they were sourced from a third-party source like Wikipedia. They also recorded how often the assistant didn't understand the question.