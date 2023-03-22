Microsoft's Bing now comes packed with DALL-E AI text-to-image function

Microsoft's new Bing and Edge browsers aim to deliver better search, complete answers, a unique chat experience, and the ability to create content. One of the most significant upgrades to Bing is its chat feature, which has already seen more than 100 million chats to date. People use the chat in various ways, from refining answers to complex questions to using it for entertainment or creative inspiration.

"Bing Image Creator" aims to meet the growing demand for more visual search results. The human brain processes visual information about 60,000 times faster than text, making visual tools a critical way people search, create, and gain understanding. Images are among the most searched categories, second only to general web searches. Historically, a search was limited to images that already existed on the web. Now, there are almost no limits to what you can search for and create.

The addition of "Bing Image Creator" will make Edge the "first and only browser with an integrated image generator," Microsoft said. After OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot came out last year, companies have been racing to bring out their AI tools and services.

Google has also started opening access to its AI chatbot, Bard, to people in the US and UK. Adobe has also started beta testing its own generative AI tools, including one that can create images based on a text prompt similar to DALL∙E.