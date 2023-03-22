Microsoft's Bing now comes packed with DALL-E AI text-to-image function
Microsoft has officially launched "Bing Image Creator," an AI-powered image generator that the company says will make the search engine "more visual." The image generator incorporates OpenAI's DALL∙E, an AI tool that creates images based on text prompts. "Bing Image Creator" allows users to create an image simply by using their own words to describe the picture they want to see. The tool will initially be fully integrated into the Bing Chat experience in "Creative Mode" for preview users.
Microsoft's new Bing and Edge browsers aim to deliver better search, complete answers, a unique chat experience, and the ability to create content. One of the most significant upgrades to Bing is its chat feature, which has already seen more than 100 million chats to date. People use the chat in various ways, from refining answers to complex questions to using it for entertainment or creative inspiration.
"Bing Image Creator" aims to meet the growing demand for more visual search results. The human brain processes visual information about 60,000 times faster than text, making visual tools a critical way people search, create, and gain understanding. Images are among the most searched categories, second only to general web searches. Historically, a search was limited to images that already existed on the web. Now, there are almost no limits to what you can search for and create.
The addition of "Bing Image Creator" will make Edge the "first and only browser with an integrated image generator," Microsoft said. After OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot came out last year, companies have been racing to bring out their AI tools and services.
Google has also started opening access to its AI chatbot, Bard, to people in the US and UK. Adobe has also started beta testing its own generative AI tools, including one that can create images based on a text prompt similar to DALL∙E.
However, with the rise of deep fake technology, Microsoft is working with OpenAI to ensure the "responsible use" of the AI image generator. AI tools have been used to create harmful or misleading photos and videos, and Microsoft has taken steps to prevent such abuse of the technology. On every image the Image Creator produces, there will be a Bing icon to demonstrate that it was created by the AI tool. Additionally, harmful or dangerous prompts will be blocked, and users will receive a warning.
Microsoft also announced that AI-powered visual stories and knowledge cards are now available to all Bing users. Stories offer a more engaging way to search and interact with content, offering images and short videos. Knowledge Cards 2.0 is an AI-powered app that looks like an infographic and gives you quick access to fun facts and important information. It’s been updated to include interactive, dynamic content like charts, graphs, timelines, visual stories, and more.
With these updates and more coming, Microsoft aims to deliver more immersive experiences in Bing and Edge that make finding answers and exploring the web more interesting, helpful, and fun.
