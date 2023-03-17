High on ChatGPT-4, Microsoft introduces ‘Microsoft 365 Copilot’ AI tools
Microsoft has decided to go a step further and integrate next-generation AI to work. This time, users aren't getting the average AI assistant (Apologies, Clippy), but a copilot, a chatbot in the sidebar.
Powered by GPT-4 from OpenAI, Microsoft 365 Copilot incorporates large language models (LLMs) with your data in the Microsoft Graph and the Microsoft 365 apps "to turn your words into the most powerful productivity tool on the planet," a blog post says.
According to Microsoft's chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, the move is a "major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing."
"With our new copilot for work, we’re giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface — natural language," he said.
So, how does the Copilot work?
It works in two ways. One, alongside you, embedded in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and all the apps used regularly, to "unleash" creativity and enhance productivity skills. Second, in the form of a feature called the Business Chat.
This experience works across a range of apps, LLM, and data, it syncs your calendar, emails, chats, documents, meetings, and contacts, and does things that were considered impossible before. For example, you could prompt the Chat by asking it to share an update with your team regarding a product strategy, and it would do just that - by collating data from your morning meetings, emails, and chat threads.
"With Copilot, you’re always in control. You decide what to keep, modify or discard. Now, you can be more creative in Word, more analytical in Excel, more expressive in PowerPoint, more productive in Outlook, and more collaborative in Teams," the blog post states.
That means the Copilot could even create PowerPoint presentations based on a Word document or Excel data.
It is to be noted that Copilot LLMs are not trained on your prompts or tenant data, Microsoft says. "Within your tenant, our time-tested permissioning model ensures that data won’t leak across user groups. And on an individual level, Copilot presents only data you can access using the same technology that we’ve been using for years to secure customer data," the company stresses.
Google and Microsoft over who can amp up your productivity
Two days ago, Google announced a slew of generative AI features for its Workspace apps, which includes Google Docs, Gmail, Sheets, and Slides. AI will lend more than a helping hand to brainstorm and generate text in Docs, produce audio, video, and images for presentations in Slides, and produce emails in Gmail based on your brief.
Ever since OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing transformed the face of AI, Google has been trying to come up with exciting features. Bard might have been a sheepish moment for the company, but it is trying to save face and keep up in the AI race.
