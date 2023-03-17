High on ChatGPT-4, Microsoft introduces ‘Microsoft 365 Copilot’ AI tools

According to Microsoft's chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, the move is a "major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing."

"With our new copilot for work, we’re giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface — natural language," he said.

A SWOT analysis by your one and only Copilot. Microsoft

So, how does the Copilot work?

It works in two ways. One, alongside you, embedded in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and all the apps used regularly, to "unleash" creativity and enhance productivity skills. Second, in the form of a feature called the Business Chat.

This experience works across a range of apps, LLM, and data, it syncs your calendar, emails, chats, documents, meetings, and contacts, and does things that were considered impossible before. For example, you could prompt the Chat by asking it to share an update with your team regarding a product strategy, and it would do just that - by collating data from your morning meetings, emails, and chat threads.

"With Copilot, you’re always in control. You decide what to keep, modify or discard. Now, you can be more creative in Word, more analytical in Excel, more expressive in PowerPoint, more productive in Outlook, and more collaborative in Teams," the blog post states.

That means the Copilot could even create PowerPoint presentations based on a Word document or Excel data.